Sensational Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, alleges that many of his colleagues are stealing his branding and musical style without giving him credits.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the ‘Calm Down‘ crooner disclosed that despite not receiving credit from those who are imitating his style, he finds it admiring that others are taking inspiration from him.

The 23-year-old Edo-born singer also shared that his aspiration has always been to bring change to the Afrobeats music scene.

“I’ve been on the road for 4 years back-to-back; dropping bangers, hopping on stages. It has helped my growth non-stop.

“In as much as vacation is needed, I just don’t like to feel idle. I have so much plans for evolving this [afrobeats] sound. I’ve always been that guy who just want to change the guy and change how the game is perceived. From sound to shows, to branding.

“Even though some artists will not give me credit, I know how many people [artists] have copied my moves and I am flattered by it,” he said.