Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor popularly known as Phyna has slammed her colleague, Kess’ wife, Della Morales over her allegations on Christy O.

Theinfong recalls that last week Kess’ wife had publicly called him out, accusing him of infidelity and physical abuse.

She claimed that she had been the bread winner in their marriage, financially supporting Kess and his family, and as such, was heartbroken when she found out that he was cheating on her with his colleague, Christy O, who he is currently living with in Lekki due to financial constraints.

She said she confronted him with her suspicion, but as expected, he denied it, but she discover chat messages confirming her suspicion.

Weighing in on the matter, Phyna slammed his wife, telling her to take it easy with the manipulations and emotional blackmail. She noted how a woman’s side of a story is more believable to the public even when they are lying.

In another post, she told her to allow her husband and his colleague, Christy O be, and stop chasing clout.

“Just wow. Take it easy with the manipulations and emotional blackmail.

We know the world will believe the woman. But even you know you are lying.

Imagine leaving wetin matter dey talk wetin nor matter.

Enough of all this shit.

If clout didn’t dey, e didn’t dey.

Stop twisting his words.

Let Kess and Christy O breet…..”.

See her post below: