Popular media personality and actor, Taymesan took to social media to reveal what he believes makes him an ideal partner candidate for ladies.

The media figure shared a video of himself providing a hilarious yet shrewd peek into his self-perceived qualities.

Taymesan’s first quality is his appearance, as he claimed firmly, “I am fine.” Taymesan, who has a lively and engaging demeanor, stated that he believes his physical characteristics set him apart in the dating world.

He emphasized that being “fine” is a rare combination of appearance and attitude that should never be taken for granted.

The second trait he mentioned was his spirituality, which he described as “spirit-filled.” He alluded to his strong faith and devotion to leading a spiritual and religious life.

Watch him speak below: