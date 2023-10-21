Talent manager, Teebillz, has come online to celebrate his ex-wife, popular singer, Tiwa Savage on Instagram with heartwarming post.

The extranged couple who have a son together, Jamil, were married for only five years and divorced after.

However, it seems like Queen of Afrobeats has made considerable efforts to make sure he has a place in his son’s life, even ensuring he is a provider and he is very grateful to her.

The caption of his post reads:

“When I see what other men goes through! I can’t help but count my blessings! ever grateful to Mama J for making my relationship so soft with love….! Even when I can’t afford.

. She still presents me as a super man to my twin,

Being a single mom is heck of a job…..! Grateful & Blessed💛”

See post:

See netizens reactions below:

anwammegblessings said: This is a lot sir, I hope other men learn to appreciate and I hope women understand the men they have kids for and allow their children father in their children’s life

naturalboifilmz advised: What every woman should do. You’re not doing it for the man, you’re doing it for your child.

cutestjeweller said: It takes a great man to tell the truth ? 😍😍😍 Bless you sir

ayam_palesh wrote: love the fact that a man can boldly say he was helped by a woman and still be grateful for the help and uplift she rendered during their time together. God will comfort you my boss

jamiass.mine wrote: Now this is what we call a healthy co-parenting.❤️