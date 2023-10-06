BBNaija All-stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has penned an appreciation note to her friends and colleagues, Rita Dominic and Maria Chike.

Recall that during her stay in the Big brother naija all stars house, Rita and Maria proudly celebrated Mercy.

They also urged their followers to vote for Mercy.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to my

sweet, effortlessly funny Mercy.

You have such a beautiful and kind soul

and I pray the almighty blesses you beyond your imagination!

Keep soaring and reaching for the stars!

Wishing you all the best this Sunday! Lots

of @official_mercyeke” Rita wrote.

On the other hand, Maria wrote:

“LOVERS OF @official_mercyeke

WORLDWIDE !! !! ITS TIME!! !!

LETS ALL VOTE OUR FAVOURITE GIRL TO

WIN THE 120MAAA

There’s a million and one reasons as to

why she deserves but for now the seat is

hot and she needs all our votes !!

VOTE✔ VOTE✔ VOTE✔

#bbnaijaallstars #MercyEke”

Taking to her Instagram page after coming out of the house, Mercy Eke appreciated Rita Dominic and Maria Chike for their unwavering support

She wrote to Rita:

“Thank you so much mama fof never leaving my side, may the universe continue to bless and favour all you do and may God bless you for me”

Mercy also wrote to Maria:

“And finally, to my parrot, my sweetest baby, my baby’s baby, Leonardo’s mama, my sis, loml, my love, thank you baby for being not just a friend but a sister. Thank you for always being in my corner, love you for life baby.”

