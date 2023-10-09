Davido, a well-known artist, has responded to stand-up comedian, AY Makun’s apology for his offensive joke at a recent comedy event.

Backlash erupted when AY Makun, in an attempt to be funny, mocked Davido’s alleged small manhood while effectively impregnating women despite the fact that AY hasn’t been able to give birth for 13 years.

While many people were outraged and thought it was an inappropriate joke, AY Makun issued a public apologies to Davido for the disrespectful prank.

Davido, true to his easygoing character, accepted the apology without reservation and informed him that he had no problem with the joke.

In his words;

“Nothing spoil baba mi”.

See post;

Read other reactions below;

kevin.sjj14 said: “We RICH people don’t easily get angry and we have a very forgiving spirit.”

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote: “Shebi it is David? Forget, that boy heart too pure”

fekomiceo stated: “Once you get money your mind go calm, na poor men Dey drag nonsense”

stanbnx opined: “Mature people forgives easily. He earn my respect.”