BBNaija All-stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Ceec, has revealed she had an accident while in the BBNaija house.

She revealed this to her fans on Twitter space yesterday .

According to her, the accident occured during the week when she was chosen as BFF.

Ceec was in the bathroom getting ready to shower when the glass door collapsed on her. She was hit on the thigh and suffered a serious injury.

Ceec revealed that the accident left her with a large scar and a lot of emotional trauma.

She also revealed that she was still in shock from the accident and that it kept coming back to her.

The reality star has decided to seek help from a psychologist to deal with the anxiety and trauma she was experiencing.

She said that she wanted to share her story to encourage others to seek help if they are struggling with similar issues.

