Nollywood actor and reality TV star, Pere has confirmed the delivery of 3 million naira in cash and other gifts items from fans in support of his romantic affair with colleague, Mercy Eke.

This is coming amidst the passionate and public display of affection between 38-year-old and Mercy Eke, who openly expressed their feelings for each other during the recently concluded BBNaija All Stars edition.

In an Instagram post, Pere wrote: “It’s not the gifts that matter, but the thought behind them and the effort put into it. Thank you, @percylovers HG.”

In response to the gifts received by the couple, netizens flooded the comment section of the post with their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@oke78588: “The biggest BBN ship.”

@Neval_Neval: “Well seems like it’s gonna be gifting after gifting after gifting. Shippers i ask again. How many groups are there? Anyway thank you oooo.”

@Tynertiner: “The love my babies are getting..I love it for them.”

@FunmilayoS87610: “This one is from Percy headquarter weldone guys.”

Sonwa42706008: “If Percy had started on time,forget it!!!! nobody would have seen their back. They would have been a great force.”

@VFrancis926: “Percy shippers are not a joke oooo I love the treats my queen and General is getting this is pure love.”

Watch the video below:

https://instagram.com/stories/pereegbiofficial/3223375756319546116?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA==