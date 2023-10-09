A lady gives praises to God after being involved in an accident two days before her wedding.

The stunning bride claimed that while she was traveling to the fashion house to pick up her dress, she had been involved in a tricycle accident.

She managed to survive the collision, however she did incur some minor injuries that a nurse responded to.

She posted a video of the wrecked trike from the collision, as well as a scene of her looking stunning in her immaculate white wedding dress.

In reaction, @Be_you_ti_ful Onyinye🖤🖤 said: “may I not die at the peak of my blessing’s”

@Debbiegirl4 stated: “My mum had a accident to get things for my wedding 3days to my wedding I cried my eyes out thinking my mum will be in the hospital wen I do my wedding”

@Joannie_💖 reacted: “They came late 😊 bcoz the deal day has already been signed in heaven 🙏👏”

@Chrysteehannah remarked: “The wedding gown is something else ..: so beautiful 🥰🥰🥰 Thank God you got to wear it”

@user3858716755811 said: “God is indeed merciful

congratulations no weapon formed against u shall prosper amen”

