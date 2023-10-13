Popular reality star, Ilebaye has set tongues wagging after it emerged that a male admirer was tightly clutching her while staring into her eyes.

Ilebaye, the BBNaija All Stars champion, was spotted hanging out with an unnamed male fan in a recently uploaded video.

It would be recalled that the reality star had won the 2023 edition of the popular BBNaija reality show, taking home the grand prize of 120 million naira.

On Sunday, October 1, the show’s host, Ebuka, made the announcement.

The 22-year-old Ilebaye triumphed, winning the championship.

Mercy Eke, who was awarded second place, lost out to her victory.

She was spotted with a fan a few days after the event, and this attracted a lot of attention online. Many people used the comment area to ship the two of them.

promise ihuoma: “‎hmm d guy don fall.”

NEO: “‎Holy FIREEEEEEEEEEEEEE. WHY IS HE LOOKING AT MY BABY LIKE THAT.”

josiahmercy930: “‎Baye have chemistry with everyone.”

MichaelTee: “‎See eye contact.”

Charity Onya: “The guy is gone.”

anna_belle320: “‎Hmm that guy fine sha.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: