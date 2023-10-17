Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and his wife are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today, October 17.

In a heartwarming message shared on his Instagram page, the movie star reflected on their journey together.

Van Vicker expressed his gratitude for his wife ‘s love and support.

The veteran actor revealed that family is everything.

“The journey of togetherness began some 30years ago,” he wrote. “It was locked in 20 years ago. Happy 20th wedding anniversary to us. It’s a blessing and no paltry sum. Family is everything. We are waiting for our China.”

See his post below;

Congratulations to them 👏🏼👏🏼

