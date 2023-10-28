Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli has taken to social media to express her concerns regarding the rising exchange rates in the country.

The screen diva took to her Instagram page to bemoan the financial challenges faced by both individuals and businesses in Nigeria due to the depreciating value of the Naira.

Omoni Oboli, popular for her role on ‘Wives in strike’ disclosed that she had spoken to three businesswomen who, like many others, are struggling with significant financial losses due to the currency fluctuations.

The mother of three urged her followers to make their desired purchases from her soon, as she contemplated shifting her focus to the global market.

In her words:

“I think once I sell off stock I have in Nigeria, that’s it! I’m done. Just rush and buy whatever you have been eyeing from me now because very soon, it’s a wrap! Thank God most of my business is global. I’m right now putting things in place to focus solely on customers outside Nigeria. It is what it is my darlings. Can’t keep making a loss and pretending like all is well.

If you are a business person in Nigeria, Start seriously thinking about a global business so you start earning in dollars s

If anyone has any other solution, please share God bless your hustle

The rich are now crying! No one’s left out this time. It’s crazy!”

See below: