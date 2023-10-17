Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has opened up about the challenges he has endured as a father.

He lay emphasis on the importance of strength, patience, perseverance, wisdom, and most importantly, God’s grace in navigating the complexities of parenthood.

The ‘Far From Home’ actor said that he has chosen to turn his pain and suffering into motivation, sewing his goals and objectives into the very fabric of his being.

He believes that his children’s future is always more significant than the challenges of the present.

Ninalowo acknowledged that the journey of fatherhood is not without its ups and downs. He recognized that as his children grow older, they will face their own unique challenges and experiences.

However, he strongly believes that there are no lies in the truth and that ultimately, the truth will prevail.

He said:

“It takes absolute strength, patience, perseverance, wisdom and Gods grace! The world has no clue what i been tru and going tru. I only chose different. I turn my pain and suffer to motivation. I sewed my goals and objectives to the very fiber of my being so that the overall objective becomes inseparable from who i was.

“The big picture is always bigger than the present. It takes wisdom.

The kids will turn to children, and some day to adults. There are simply no lies in any truth. The truth will some day prevail. Until then, you leave your pain to God. Only he will vindicate at he’s appointed time. One with a true and clear mind that God can see and judge has no business worrying about what

MAN can do! God will never forsake the truth. It might take time but there is no destination without a journey.”

