Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has revealed that there is no evidence linking Marlians music boss, Naira Marley and his friend, Sam Larry to the tragic death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Commissioner Owohunwa made this announcement during a press conference on Friday.

According to the Commissioner of Police, thorough investigations have determined that both Naira Marley and Sam Larry were not in the country at the time of Mohbad’s unfortunate demise.

The Commissioner did disclose another detail in his statement. It appears that Lagos socielite, Sam Larry, did engage in physical altercations with Mohbad prior to the singer’s death.

In his words;

“There are evidence that Naira Marley and Sam Larry have nothing to do with Mohbad’s death.

“Documentary evidence shows that both Naira Marley and Sam Larry we’re not in the country during the singer’s death.

“However, there are electronic evidence that Sam Larry bullied the singer, this he admitted.

“Sam Larry admitted to physical assisting of Mohbad over the two million naira the singer collected for his mother’s burial but failed to perform during the event.”