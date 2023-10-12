BBNaija All-stars housemate, Pere Egbi has talked about what happened between him and his colleague, Alex Unusual in the house.

He did this while speaking in a recent interview with Christy O.

The interviewer had asked; “You and Alex Alex, you started off good. Right? What happened in between? Okay, you know, I don’t want to talk to this person. He’s no longer my friend.

What happened?”

In response, Pere Egbi revealed that he and Alex Unusual used to be friends, but that she started to attack him because she thought he was too competitive.

She called his competitiveness “toxic” and started to paint a picture of him in the house as a “negative” person who people should avoid.

In his words;

“She started to attack me because her issue was I was extremely competitive. Really? She said my competitive… my competitiveness was very… she’s a word I forgot, what it was… that was unhealthy. So it didn’t make any sense and she kept on attacking me because of that. And after a while, I just felt I was very uneasy. So I remember talking to a few people about it.

And she kept poking and poking and poking and goading and going on several occasions. I would ignore, I would ignore. Inserting ourselves into… ourselves… into conversations.u

And what she started to do was she started to paint this picture about me in the house that I was a very… um…

I was too competitive and I was this guy that people should not look out for, people should look out for in a group or whatever when we have tasks and just horrible pictures along the way. But I’m glad she went home though. I’m a finalist. Let me rub it in because I deserve that shit.

Christy O then asked; “Okay,so no hope even outside the house?”

He replied; “Like, no, let everybody just remain the way they are, stay in your lane, i stay in my lane.”

