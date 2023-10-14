The eldest son of Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist Wizkid, Boluwatife Balogun sprayed bundles of 500 naira notes on his mother in a video captioned “They call me money for a reason.”

The young boy danced happily as he sprayed money on his mother while she danced and accepted the cash in the video.

Concerned individuals shared their thoughts in the comment section.

See netizens reactions below:

@gemmanofficial: “A good and handsome boy, despite the way his father is treating him. Such a wonderful kid.”

@Iselema: “For those wondering where he got the money from, that money isn’t too much money for him to have and besides the mom may be the one that gave him the money to spray her the Naija way.”

@b_ofai: “Bolu is all love mehn. If he’s not holding his Dad’s hand, he carrying his baby brother or spraying his loved one. They’re doing a fine job at raising him. Kudos to his parents.”

@muhvmmvduu: “His mum must be happy with the death, shey now dem fit fight wizkid against jada.”

@AbdulraufKhamiz: “After the mama go say the papa no dey give am money. No be him papa money him take dey spray you so?”

@ShittuGa: “The boy dey spray 500h and I dey find 500h to chop this morning God shower your mercy upon me.”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/Groyaj/status/1712952087393247672?s=20