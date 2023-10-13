Nigerian singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma have welcomed a set of twins, and the news has been confirmed by a trending video online.

The good news was confirmed by the singer’s billionaire dad who shared the viral video.

In the video. Chioma beams with smiles as she holds on to her adorable twins while Davido dances happily beside her.

The video also captured the moment the babies were collected by two people who proceed to strap them onto the car, while Davido pushes Chioma in her wheelchair towards the car.

Fans and friends have taken to social media to congratulate the couple, with many expressing their happiness to see Davido smiling again after the tragic loss of his son Ifeanyi last year.

The video has also sparked a conversation about the importance of family and the joy of having children.

See the video and reactions below;

@adewalegangan: “They deserve the happiness and I’m happy for them.”

@SammyZaddy1123: “Congratulations baba imade ❤️”

@adeniyikoredem: “Have money!!! So your kid’s first car experience would be in a Bentley Congratulations 001.”

@Iam_DJSANTI: “Congratulations to DAVIDO, nice to see him with his bright smile again after everything he & Chioma went through.”

@omalichanna: “I so much love Chioma and her character . Queen.” @BalikisRamani: “Congratulations my idolo @davido, the Newest Baba Ibeji, Papa Ejimma in town.”

@Bigg_Joshh: “I hope he won’t go and meet Anita again.”

@nelsonhands20: “Massive congratulations to them.”

@iamjshadow1: “Newest members of the 30bg family. Congratulations “

