Isreal DMW, Davido’s personal logistics manager, has recounted how he was kidnapped for ritualist in 2001.

He and three others were kidnapped on their way from Lagos to Ibadan after getting into an along-vehicle.

He described how they took them to a dense forest and only allowed him to go because they claimed he was a bad market for them.

Appreciating his creator, Isreal added that they gave him N200 for his transportation.

“Four of us were kidnapped for rituals in 2001, on our way from Lagos to Ibadan, after entering an along vehicle.

They took us to a very thick forest. I was the only one allowed to go, saying I was a very bad market. They gave me 200 to add to the already 40 naira with me for transportation. I just give glory to God Almighty”.