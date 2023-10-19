BBNaija 2022 winner, Phyna has showered praises on her fanbase, Phynation as she brags in a viral video.

In the video, the reality star revealed that many people believed that her popularity would decline quickly after her victory on the reality show.

However, Phyna said she has proved her critics wrong by remaining relevant and popular even months after the show ended.

The brand influencer also showered praises on her fanbase, Phynation, for their support.

Phyna says that she is still standing even after the BBTitans and BBNaijaAllStars seasons have come and gone, and she credits this to her fanbase.

“They said I will fade after 6 month…BBTitans has come and gone, I am still standing, BBNaijaAllStars has come and gone I am still standing, post-show is here and I am still standing. Thank you Odogwu Phynation” she said in parts.

Watch the video below;

