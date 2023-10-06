Big Brother Naija All stars finalist, Adekunle Olopade, popularly known as Adekunle, celebrated his 29th birthday on his social media page days after the conclusion of the reality show.

The reality star, also known as Bad boy deks, who was born on October 6, 1994, shared a touching message with his fans and supporters as he turned a year older.

He wrote:

“Circumstances change, and if I’ve learned anything, especially recently, it’s that preparation meets opportunity. Life is a beautiful journey, with circumstances as our ever-changing companions.”

“Today, amidst the many names I’ve been called over the years, I proudly choose ‘blessed’.”

This is Deks, embracing another year around the sun with open arms, overflowing with pride, happiness, gratitude, pure joy, and boundless excitement for the blessings and beauty on the horizon, while eagerly anticipating the magic to come.”

“This is Adekunle. This is #29andWinning. This is looking forward to new things to come. This is Deks embracing the moment and the journey.”

See his post below: