BBNaija All-stars housemate, Alex Unusual, has penned a heartwarming note to her colleague, Ilebaye Odiniya.

This comes days after Baye won the Big Brother Naija All Star reality show.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie director misspelt many words to make her message sound like Baye’s Ghanaian accent.

Alex Unusual described Ilebaye her sister, daughter and an exceptional individual whom she had the privilege of crossing paths with during their time in the BBNaija All-Stars house.

The model revealed that she had fun and loved having her around when they were both in the house.

She then concluded by wishing her the best in life.

Read below:

“On this street called life, we meet people that “come rain come shine”will forever have a permanent mark and sometimes space in our hearts.

Dear @ilebayeee , my Dautar and sisteh, my friend I’ve told you a lot of times that you do not know who I see that you are. Amidst and above all, I see a beautiful promising young girl.

From the yangest to the richest. I’m happy for this rare one I met. I had fan and loved having you around through it all. I’m grateful for where you are today and I wish you greater unimaginable heights. I wish you love and accomplishments, grace and success, good people and experiences. Alexandraaaaa wishes you best of luck.

This is just the beginning for you and that empire you dream of, will surely become reality. Congratulations on your win. You came, saw and conquered..”

See below;

