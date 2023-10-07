Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, ruffles some feathers while addressing Zubby Michael’s fight with a junior colleague while giving conditions that will never allow younger colleagues to achieve greater heights in the movie industry.

This follows a fight on the set between notable actor Zubby Michael and a junior colleague, 042 Prince.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share advice on the need to respect hierarchy in the movie industry.

According to Destiny Etiko, success in the Nollywood industry may never be achieved by junior colleagues who defy the authorities of their senior ones.

“It’s takes alot to be an A list superstar. RESPECT YOUR SENIOR COLLEAGUES. Claiming to be what you are not won’t take u anywhere A word is enough for the wise. Keep disrespecting and u will never get to their position✌️. How u dress your bed 🛌. So shall u sleep on it 🫡,” she wrote.

While many agreed with her, others argued otherwise; ridiculing her point of view as the godfatherism mindset that is ruining the industry.

“This your statement is why Nollywood is where it’s today! There should be no senority in the industry! Allow people to grow based on their skill and expertise regardless of whether they respect imaginary seniors or not! The audience are not asking for seniority, they are asking for talent! Bring in talents!” a user wrote in reaction.

See more reactions trailing Destiny Etiko and her advice to junior colleagues: