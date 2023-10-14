Popular Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel has angrily reacted on social media following his alleged arrest in Ivory Coast over absence at show.

It was earlier alleged that the singer, who travelled to Ivory Coast to perform, ended up refusing to go on stage on Oct. 12. It was claimed that he was arrested for not performing.

However, the ‘Buga’ crooner reacted to this on his Instagram Stories, warning that, “This time, silence no go work.”

This comes one day after the singer shared a video of him and his crew getting ready to fly off to Ivory Coast while revealing that the flight cost N40 million.

“Lol because Vado no dey talk. Una don start again. This time silence no go work. Typing”, he wrote.

See his post below;