The wife of award-winning Nigerian rapper, Eniola Mafe, Jude Abaga better known as MI Abaga has penned a sweet note to her husband as he celebrates his birthday today.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a lovely of photos and clips of the superstar, she described him as her Hitta, partner, and home.

She stated that to be loved by him is to be truly blessed by the world.

“To my Hitta, My Partner, My Home. To be loved by you is to be truly blessed by this world. Happy birthday, King”.

Many took to her comment section to celebrate the rapper’s birthday.

The Young Empress wrote, “Happy birthday to Dara’s fave Nigerian artist! Blessings on blessings

Sirius Ubah wrote, “Happy birthday to the Goat once more

Drwie Beboar wrote, “Happy birthday

Amy Osaidso wrote, “Happy birthday to my brother Jude! Many blessings to you Oga

Keziah Mallam wrote, “Happy birthday MI!

Glovibe wrote, “Happy birthday King O! You’ve got a great initial MI

Melody Hassan wrote, “Happy Birthday MI