Nollywood actress and producer Allwell Ademola has lamented her experience on a movie set as she shares lovely photo with colleague, Salami Rotimi.

Allwell Ademola teased Rotimi Salami while lamenting how children from the village ran away after hitting her butt.

The Yoruba actress advise parents to train their children. She wrote, “My brother is a fine boi even in the village 😁😂🤣 @salamirotimi …….

But do you know that one of these kids behind us hit my Bumbum and ran away.

Note: Train your children o, hmmm…….”

Recall that Nollywood actress revealed why she was single at 41. This was after she marked her birthday a few months ago.

In an interview with colleague, Biola Bayo, Allwell Ademola opened up on her dating life and how she lost the love of her life a few months to their wedding in 2005.

Recalling the bitter moments, the actress disclosed that her fiance was shot while she was on a call with h and the incident left her traumatized for years.

“I was supposed to have gotten married in 2005, but he died in November, that same year. I was talking to him on the phone when he got shot. I lost my mind for 2 years”.