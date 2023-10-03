Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has reacted after her colleague, Moyo Lawal, expressed doubts about her being pregnant with twins.

The heavily pregnant thespian had shared the amazing news on her Instagram page revealing that she is expecting twins.

She posted a video of herself at the hospital, where she underwent an ultrasound to determine the genders of her babies.

Despite facing challenges during her pregnancy, the screen diva expressed her excitement as the due date draws closer.

She captioned the video, “This is Yet one of my most Challenging Journeys so Far in Pregnancy but I’m so excited as the Weeks Draw Closer. I am Spirit Filled Cos God’s Love is Overwhelming.”

Among the well-wishers was Uche Ogbodo’s friend and fellow actress, Moyo Lawal, who expressed her doubts at the news of the actress expecting twins.

“Wait. Are we having twins? For real! Wow?” Moyo Lawal said.

Uche Ogbodo in her response asked the actress if the news was too shocking for her ears.

“E shock you”, Uche Ogbodo said with laughing emojis.

See netizens reactions below:

@Onometypical reacted: “This is one of the biggest reason a woman shld be respected. Even if ur wife dey fck up sometimes, if u remember what she went through during pregnancy u go just over look.”

@enoxy_^y reacted: “Awwwn! Congratulations to her, may she deliver the babies in good health.”

@ble_ssing_sunday said: “This shouldn’t be on social media, I’m sorry.”

@leaddyskincare said: “Omo,things people do for content. I wish her safe delivery.”

@Yo_ur_pearl said: “Una to dey reveal too many things for this social media oo congratulations to her.”

See the post below: