Joro Olumofin, has warned unfaithful married men in Nigeria, while speaking on how scarce understanding wives in the country has become. He expressed deep concern over the rising trend of infidelity among married women, particularly in cities like Lagos and Abuja.

According to relationship expert, many married women are turning to infidelity for various reasons. Some cheats because their husbands are not financially stable, while others are motivated by their husbands’ unfaithfulness. This has contributed to the alarming rate of infidelity among married women.

In response to this concerning trend, Joro Olumofin issued a strong caution to married men, urging them to cease their own infidelity if they desire a faithful spouse. He emphasized the importance of understanding and reciprocity in relationships, emphasizing that if men expect loyalty from their wives, they must be willing to exhibit the same loyalty.

The rate at which married women are cheating in ” Lagos & Abuja

” especially is alarming.

Most wives are cheating because their husbands are brOke.. but a lot because their husbands are unfaithful.

“Dear unfaithful Married men, todays Wives won’t :

﻿﻿﻿﻿Cry

﻿﻿﻿﻿Watch your room

﻿﻿﻿﻿or Fast and Pray

They will cheat back.

The new Motto is Do me I do you. Understanding wife is now scarce in Nigeria.”