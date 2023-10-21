Uriel has changed her love interest yet again, as a new video shows her kissing Groovy, another BBN star, in a car.

Recall that the reality star and chef has previously expressed her feelings for Neo and, more recently, Pere.

However, since neither ship worked out, she has set her sights on another Ex-BBN star, Groovy.

See Netizens reactions below:

@jenjenjen08 said: If it’s Uriel and it’s not a skit, then Uriel is shameless. I like her, but I can count like 10 bbn boys she’s been involved with since see gobe days. Sometimes elevation nd self respect is important in life

@bbnaija_addict1 confirmed: ah, from where to where?💀

i’m sure it’s uriel because this was the same way she held Neo’s chin when she wanted to kiss him

@PrimeQuote_ said: Uriel too sabi seduce person abeg 😂

See as she dey make am blush

@Wizkidslover1 said: Groovy was even shy 😂😂😂

But I’m not sure it’s Uriel

Uvy shippers welcome me o💃💃#BBNaija#BBNaijaAlIStars pic.twitter.com/tObG5KNSj5 — TheCutestKimmy👅 (@symply_kim) October 21, 2023