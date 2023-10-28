Controversial social media critic, VeryDarkman cautioned his concerned fans who have been having dreams about his untimely death.

The popular Tiktoker who has been at the centre of attention over his stance on the dismembered UNIPORT student has addressed claims of his death.

In an Instagram story post, VeryDarkMan hinted at the concerns of some of his fans who had dreams about his untimely death.

Unbothered, he said that they should simply say ‘R.I.P’ for him without having the need to reach out to his DM to narrate whatever dreams they had, adding that everyone will die eventually.

“If you dream say I die, say rip and wake up. No dm me with the message. We are all gonna die,” he wrote.

