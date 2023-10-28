Controversial media personality, VeryDarkman has made headlines once more after revealing his plans to make a grand entrance in the UK, triggering both excitement and amusement.

In a video that he shared on social media, VeryDarkman expressed his desire to perform alongside a top-tier artist at a forthcoming event at the illustrious O2 Arena in the United Kingdom.

He expressed his eagerness to host a meet and greet, extending a warm invitation to his admirers.

He implored his fans to acquire tickets for the event, emphasizing the unique opportunity to spend time with him, take memorable pictures, and simply hang out.

This declaration, however, was met with a mix of enthusiasm from his supporters and the raised eyebrows of skeptics who pondered his true celebrity status.