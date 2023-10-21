VeryDarkMan, a well-known critic, links up with Rudeboy, a member of the P-Square band, and continues to rise to fame despite controversies and broke-shaming allegations.

A well-known social media commentator who has recently made headlines for his opinion on the ailing veteran actor, Mr. Ibu meets the famous singer.

Taking to his Instagram Story, VeryDarkMan shared a video of himself with Rudeboy, the duo both laughed at the critic’s famous “don’t play, you’ll learn” catchphrase.

It is worth noting that VeryDarkMan is currently in Lagos courtesy of the superstar Afrobeat singer, Davido, who lodged him in a hotel and the duo have since been seen together with another socialite, Cubana Chief Priest.

