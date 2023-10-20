Controversial critic VeryDarkMan rises to popularity after having the opportunity to meet Davido Adeleke, a superstar artist, and his friend, Cubana Chief Priest.

Recall that the critic stunned many when he revealed earlier that the singer had sent him a text, and that a few hours later Davido had booked him a hotel room.

Taking to Instagram to share an update on his evening, he was spotted hanging out with the billionaire businessman, Cubaba Chief Priest and O.B.O himself.

“OBO and Cubana chief priest say them go use CHOPLIFE finish me today 😂,” he wrote.

See reactions below;

McUyiComedy wrote: “Saying the truth is one of the fastest way to connecting with the Right People 💯✅.”

EduCyril2 penned: “We no wan hear say him go show dem use ring beat am o.”

JaphetBobai wrote: “Bobo don kill market for Danny rehga 😂😂. Ahead ahead boss. We appreciate your open mindedness.”

obasanyakunle1 said: “When ur mind is pure goodness follows u brother 😍……u re for the truth n that why God is behind u my niqqa.”

prowandesound stated: “First time I’m seeing good sense paving ways for someone . These egbon get Brain. These are people we should celebrate… The talent of man maketh way from him . Na so bible talk am.”

Watch the video below …