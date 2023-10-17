Popular Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold better known as AG Baby has got many people talking on social media following him gushing after witnessing what he has never seen before in his life.

In a viral clip online, the “Ogaranya” hitmaker shows how surprised he is after witnessing a self driving car for the first time abroad.

AG Baby was seen stepping out with his friends and by extension lost his home training after spotting a car named Cruise driving itself.

Reacting to this, AG Baby exclaimed as he says “Walahi, I haven’t seen it before.” They were also heard saying they could never enter such a car.

Cruise is an autonomous vehicle company that produces fully integrated self-driving vehicles in San Francisco Bay Area, USA.

