Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Wumi Toriola has happily marked her son, Zion’s birthday, days after finding love in the arms of dashing Nollywood actor Eso Dike.

Wumi Toriola shared a photo of Zion who turns 4 today, the 13th of October 2023, on her verified Instagram page. The mother of one is thankful for having her only child and to nurture him in God’s way.

Wumi Toriola showers motherly affection on her son, in prayers, wishing him to grow in the way of the Lord.

She wrote;

“See who turns 4 today.

Happy birthday my own son,my smartino,my peaceful gift….

Olajuwon,we are grateful to have you and to nurture you in the way of the Lord..

On this special day of yours,i pray you will continue to grow in the way of the Lord …aaaa

The Lord will cause you to excel in all you do .

He will not wit-hold any good thing from you

AaaaaYour name shall continually be found in the things that please God..

Zion,your path is like a shinning light,it will shine brighter and better until the perfect aaday

“Indeed,

“For the Lord has chosen Zion,He has desired it for his dwelling place “ psalms 132vs 13

Love you my own son

Happy birthday Master Zion Fajobi”

See her post below: