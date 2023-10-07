The investigation into young Mohbad’s death has created numerous issues, the most recent being the police report that it was the nurse’s injection that killed him. This revelation has stirred reactions among netizens, who are demanding transparency in the process.

Their main desire is to see the nurse’s face, as the absence of any information about her has raised suspicions of potential foul play.

Marlians music boss, Naira Marley and associate, Sam Larry were the principal suspects in the Mohbad death case. This was largely due to their highly publicized online disputes and even a physical altercation with Mohbad just days before his demise. In a video that went viral, Sam Larry was shown in an intense altercation with Mohbad, narrowly avoided escalating to something more severe thanks to the intervention of singer, Zlatan.

However, the focus of the investigation has since shifted away from Naira Marley and Sam Larry, now centered on the nurse and Mohbad’s childhood friend, Prime Boy. This change in direction has fueled suspicion among some netizens, who believe that the police may be collaborating with Naira Marley and Sam Larry to divert blame onto someone else.

Netizens seek answers and evidence that definitively point to the nurse as the perpetrator. They argue that her face and profile should be revealed to the public to dispel any doubts and ensure a fair and open investigation.

See some reactions below:

One stardocofficial had this to say,

“What does the autopsy say …. You can’t attribute the “injection” to his death without evidence from pathology to back it up “

One eriata_ese @ had this to say,

“See the thing I’m talking about, hiding suspect face from the public and you want people to believe the report is accurate. A nurse giving patient 3 injections without running test to know exactly what is wrong and expects recovery?? Like seriouslyyyyyyyyy???? Is that how dull we look?”

One nkekendo had this to say,

“Make it make sense please, why didn’t they take him to the hospital initially? Why calling an auxiliary nurse to treat him in the house? What was he being treated for? Where was his wife?