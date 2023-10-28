Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress, has responded to reports of a gang-up and a possible lawsuit against her.

While sharing new photos online, the actress shared a screenshot of a chat between herself and another person, who informed her of the plot to bring her down.

In the chat, the informant claimed that a group of Facebook bloggers conspired to launch an online attack against her advocacy for justice for the late Mohbad.

“My sister, a group of FB bloggers had an understanding (virtual meeting) to start an attack online against your advocacy for justice in the Mohbad saga. They thought we’re part of them, but ignore and keep it. This is confidential. Best wishes”.

Iyabo Ojo had also claimed that many were threatening to sue her for demanding justice for the singer.

Replying them all, she made them know that she isn’t backing out and would see his case to the end.

She added that no amount of distractions is going to make her back down.

“Lol…… ok, if the last slide is true, that one is a normal thing I’m used to…….. but note!!! no amount of distractions, I repeat. NO AMOUNT OF DISTRACTIONS is going to make me back down ………

.

If una like make una off cloth, drink gutter water, mad for street, blog me… your headache ooooo. Monetization is allowed on my name.

…

This justice for Mohbad, we will see it to the end …..

If e sure for una make una pack una sef go SCIID make una go, Panti go complaint…..

….

I hear say una go sue me abi na suya……Ko ni ra gba fun gbogbo yin la pa po….. olopa ma ko everybody las las

isinku yin o ni jere Amin”.