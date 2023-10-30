A Nigerian man has called out Gospel singers, Mercy Chinwo, GUC and Judikay, for failing celebrates with each other.

Recall that the former label mates

stopped congratulating each other on social media, liking or commenting on each other’s post after Mercy had a fallout with Eezee record label.

Few days ago, Judikay celebrated her birthday, and Mercy failed to congratulate her.

Mercy Chinwo also announced the birth of her first Child, but Judikay and GUC failed to congratulate her.

Reacting to this, a man expressed his displeasure at the attitude people the ministers of God are currently exhibiting.

He wrote;

“Don’t mind them,heaven is real,hell is also real,@ministerguc what shall it profit you, because of malice,what shall it profit you mummy @officialjudikay ,and what shall it profit my mentor mummy @mercychinwo and our crew @eezeeconceptz what shall you all

profit just because of malice,you guys miss heaven,with your powerful song many have been saved,please please please you guy should repent and unité.”

See below:

