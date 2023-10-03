Video of youth corpers being transported in a truck to an unidentified location has sparked a range of reactions.

While in the car, the corps members could be seen wearing their distinctive khaki uniform.

The group, which was all gathered inside the moving truck’s cargo space, was seen to include female corpers.

However, the recorder did not reveal the area where the video was captured.

In reaction, @juice 🧃🥤 999 penned: “Dangote youth service coppers 😂😂”

@💀 asked: “Where are they carrying our leaders of tomorrow go ☹️😂”

@Google 🌺🌺of TikTok ☘️🍀🍀☘️ wrote: “Make I go school or make I go hk”

@schoolboi said: “Wait oo after school nah Dangote work😂”

@samwise shared: “Na normal tin me I climb tipper from ppa to school”

@SUP£R A👿❤️ asserted: “Leaders of tomorrow done they see shege 😂😂”

@Mariam23 said: “Awon have finally obey the clarion call don turn to Dangote cement 😂”

