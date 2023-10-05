Angel, the wife of BBN star Kess, recalls with tears how Kess’ family only cared about people voting for him while she was in the hospital with her dead baby following a miscarriage.

It will be recalled that the Caucasian lady went online to accuse Kess of infidelity with Christy O.

In a counter-accusation, Kess claimed that his wife stole from him and tried to get him out of Big Brother’s house.

While speaking on this allegation, she said that what had made Multi-Choice pick Kess in the first place was because of her. The organizers wanted a man who’s married in the house.

She mentioned that Kess had given her a rundown description of the show, and vowed never to engage in anything that would bring about shame to her of his family.

Angel said that it wasn’t up to a week into the show, he was already laying in bed besides Ilebaye.

Furthermore, she noted how she had a miscarriage and lost her child. Before she knew it, Kess brother announced to the whole world about the incident but the message was still tilted towards getting the ‘money bag’ whereas she was still in the hospital carrying her miscarried baby.

Angel highlighted that after the incident, she wrote to Big Brother telling him about how she lost her child, but stressed that she doesn’t want him out of the house but would want them to get the message across to her husband.

