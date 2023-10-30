BBNaija All Stars, Whitemoney talks about a time he was kept from meeting Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy at a party in Lagos.

This was revealed by the Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Burna Boy’s biggest fan, Whitemoney, disclosed that all he wanted to do on that special day was meet one of his favorite artists, but he was talked out of it.

He emphasized that it was untrue as widely believed that Burna Boy’s security crew had refused to let him in. Instead, he was kept from meeting the “African Giant” artist by his own security guards.

Whitemoney stressed the value of keeping in touch with followers and admirers who help a celebrity succeed by consuming their works.

In his words;

“We were at a party, and I heard that Burnaboy had just walked in. I’m a huge fan of Burna; left where I was because I wanted to go and greet him. I asked if I could say hi to burna, and they asked why? That was when I just withdrew, so people thought it was his bouncers bouncing, me, but it was my bouncer that told me, ‘Oga make we comot for here’.

“I’m not even sure Burna saw me, because I don’t think he’ll see me one on one, and he’ll tell me not to greet him. I know how many times I’ve told my bouncer, let them [fans and supporters] come greet me, if I lose them, would you pay me?

“These are the people who put me there. It is people who voted. It’s just like politics; if we vote you, we need access to you so if we vote you and we’ve made you a millionaire and you’re coming out to do buga.”