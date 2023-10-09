BBNaija star, Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney, sparks dating rumours after he was seen with a beautiful young lady shopping for fruits at an undisclosed location.

This comes just a day after the ‘Shine ya eyes’ winner was pictured at the BBNaija All-Star event with the same lady.

The singer was earlier accused of renting the said lady for reasons not clear to the public.

However, just a few hours later, a video of himself and the same lady, whose face hasn’t been fully revealed and whose name remains unknown, surfaced on social media.

Netizens have trooped to the comment section of the post to share their opinion.

See some reactions below:

@sexyweffizzy: “Queen really loved whitemoney but I think his win entered his head now his seeking for love everywhere.”

@DaRealSavage411: “They carried videographer to go fruit shopping with them???? and why is she doing like she’s hiding her face from the videographer??”

@ElsieEgbuna: “Queen loved whitemoney but he was so greedy n ignored her, even after the show he made queen look desperate n his arisers said queen was only interested in his winning price. Same whitemoney want ship in all stars cuz many people were suspecting him to be gay.”

@the_jerrymanuel: “Lmao. Where is the chemistry?? Lol. Even the girl feels awkward being filmed with one of her clients.”

@Princeebuka7: “I didn’t believe before but now i believe. Why’s she standing like that na.”

@babydon4me: “With this video, trying to prove a point just makes him look more guilty….coz why record yourself buying banana and things to cook he should have just ignored their rant.”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/TheSabiRadio/status/1711044109165576267?s=20