Moyo Lawal, a Nollywood actress, has revealed more details about her leaked tape with her ex-fiance.

Recall that the actress became a topic of conversation on social media last month after a video of her getting intimate with a man surfaced online.

Moyo revealed on her Instagram page that she only had s3x twice last year, one of which resulted in the leaked tape.

She admitted that she agreed to film the tape with him because he doesn’t reside in Nigeria and besides, they were already planning to get married.

She revealed that she had to break up with him because of lack of communication and distance as she noted how she always puts her life on pause for every man she is dating.

She added that until a lioness tells her story, every hunter will continue to be a hero as people always mistake quiet and nonproblematic people as fools.

“Until a lioness tells her story, every hunter will continue to be a hero. People always take quiet, non-problematic people as fools. However, I think it is time for me to start talking.

One thing… I can tell you for a fact however that things are never what they seem to be. I only had xxx twice last year, one of those times is the video. That I agreed to because he started recording after the fact, he doesn’t live in Nigeria, but he put in a lot of work winning my trust over the years and I mean a lot. So much so, we were already working towards a house, marriage, and all. That is why I had to break up with him last year, when I started having communication challenges with him because I put my entire life on pause with any man I am dating.

I have not made so many sacrifices by turning down so many dating offers, sleeping alone 90% of my entire adult life, choosing to be alone .. to having an ugly video that happened when I was ill, hanging over my head ( meanwhile to the set of unbelievers who actually thought that video was released by me, because of a foolish narrative that started because I didn’t point fingers or start trash talking or blaming anyone and stayed quiet to end it all quickly …. … I honestly don’t know what to tell you ) The rest of my caption is in my slides)

P.S. They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and changes you. I pray I become carefree and outgoing because doing life the right way has shown my enemy shege”.