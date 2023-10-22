Popular Nigerian musician Davido has spoken on why he is known as the “King of Afrobeats” in Nigeria.

In an interview, Davido revealed this, emphasizing the profound impact he has had on the African music context.

The DMW Bigwig lit up his Instagram on October 21 by posting a fiery video of his recent interview with ABC News, in which he painted a vivid picture of the Afrobeats genre’s universal attractiveness.

When proclaimed “King of Afrobeats” in the video, Davido happily remarked, “It’s a taste of hard-earned glory, a sweet fruit of patience, and a journey that began during my salad days.”

He boldly declared that he has earned respect and acclaim in the Western Hemisphere.

When asked about his music and lifestyle, the OBO Crooner noted that while majority of his songs march to the pulse of African culture, his lifestyle and passion for partying coincide with Western feelings.

He stated that during his formative years, he was influenced by Nigerian music trailblazers such as 2face, Psquare, and D’banj; while grooving to the sounds of American rappers such as 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Nelly, and Ludacris at the same time.

However, Davido stated that while in college, he made the life-changing decision to return to his roots in Nigeria and jump on the rising Afrobeats bandwagon.

He captioned the post as follows:

“Seeing the way Afrobeats has changed the world and the impact we’ve had in music is beautiful! To see how respected and cherished our culture has become makes me so proud. Let’s make sure we protect it and keep building a borderless music world @abcnevws”