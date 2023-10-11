Popular Nigerian comedienne and actress, Anita Asuoha better known by her stage name, Real Warri Pikin, has revealed why she prayed to God years ago not to give her a female child.

In celebration of International Day of the Girl Child, Warri Pikin recounted how she begged God to avoid giving her a girl child.

The mother of three, who underwent surgery to lose weight, via her verified Instagram page, revealed that she thought raising a girl child would be too hard and complicated.

According to the comedian, the experience she had while growing up had a negative effect on her, hence her decision not to give birth to girls.

However, God still blessed her with two girls, and she couldn’t be more proud of herself so far. She prayed that He continues to give her the grace to mother them.

She wrote:

“Happy International Day of the Girl Child to my Daughters And to Every Girl child out there. Before I marry, na so I dey beg God make he nor give me girl pikin because I dey reason say to train girl pikin too hard and Dey very complicated base on one or two things I see growing up. Boom! God Dash me 2 Because he see Wetin I nor seee den I am sooooo damn proud of myself so far. Dear God, please Continue to give me the grace to mother them for you Amennnnnnnn”.

