Legendary Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has disclosed why he doesn’t practice law in Nigeria despite being a lawyer.

The 62-year-old actor, made this disclosure during a recent Interview with Cable Lifestyle, while explaining his journey into the movie industry, stated that not all lawyers need to go to court.

According to the veteran actor when he performs his work, regardless of which, he honours God by fulfilling the purpose for which he is here.

He said: “I am a man of faith, and each one of us does not have to be on a pulpit on a weekly basis to serve God. I serve God wholeheartedly in my own way, believing that pursuing excellence in every field of endeavour is how mankind honours God.

“When I perform my work at its highest level, I am honouring God and fulfilling the purpose for which I am here. I touch and impact lives through the area for which humanity knows me, trusting my sense of judgment. For me, this is my way of honouring God.



“It also brings to mind the fact that when people hear that I am a lawyer, they often ask if I go to court. I educate them, explaining that not every lawyer needs to go to court. So, it is not a funny question for me; it aligns with what I represent..”