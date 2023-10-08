Afrobeats sensation, Ikuforiji Olaitain Abdulrahman, better known by his stage name Oxlade has explained why he dropped out of Lagos State University (LASU) in his final year as he shares his near-death experience.

The 26-year-old singer was recently featured in a new episode of Tea with Taye with media personality Taymesan during which he disclosed how some guys tried to persuade him into joining a gang.

The ‘Ku Lo Sa’ crooner said that he was being cajoled by the cultists to join their group while he was in his final year.

Oxlade recalled how one day, his grandmother called him and asked him to be coming back home to Ibadan. He said that on that very day, cultists stormed his room and attacked his roommate leaving him almost dead.

He said that the pressure from the gang forced him to drop out of the institution.

Watch him speak:

https://x.com/OneJoblessBoy/status/1710795649992503623?s=20