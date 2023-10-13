Afrobeats sensation, Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, better known by his stage name Khaid, has revealed why he switched religion from Islam to Christianity.

The 18-year-old singer made the disclosure during a recent interview that though he was born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother, he felt more connection to Christianity than the former.

The ‘Anabella’ hitmaker recalled how his father used to force him to go to the mosque at this tender age. According to him, he attended the mosque while growing up just to please his dad and save him from what the neighbourhood would say about his child becoming a Christian since he (the father) is a Muslim.

“I was a Muslim before because my dad was a Muslim and my mum was a Christian. So, I just felt the connection to Christianity more.

“Right from the time I didn’t like going to the mosque, actually. My dad forced me. But my parents were free-minded people.

“They told my siblings and me that we can choose any religion we want. But we live among Muslims, and my dad doesn’t want it to seem like he doesn’t have control over his children, so he used to force me to go to the mosque,” Khaid disclosed in a recent episode of the Zero Conditions podcast.

He added: “At that time I was trying to please him so I was going to mosque. But after some time, I switched and started going to church.

“My elder sister and younger brother are Muslims. But me and the rest of the five are Christians.”