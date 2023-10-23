The reason behind Adeniyi Oluyide’s uniform wear, the principal of St. Michael’s Catholic High School in Akure, Ondo State, went viral when he dressed like a student to greet recently admitted wards.

It’s a school tradition, he clarified in an interview, but this year’s was the fortunate one to be recorded on video and posted online.

Oluyide stated that pupils were inspired to dress appropriately and behave appropriately by wearing their school uniforms.

The principal explained; “It has been a tradition of the school and we have been following that tradition for the past three years. The one for this year is the one in that video trending on the Internet. Immediately after we conclude the admission process, we usually have an orientation, which is a one-week programme for newly admitted JSS1 pupils.

“They come from different homes, and they are graduating to another level of education, so we organised a programme for them. We wanted to make them know the rules and regulations of the school, and how to behave, and for the grand finale, the principal identifies with the pupils to tell them that there was a time when their principal was once like them, and because their principal worked very hard, he became what he is today.

On that day, seeing me in the school uniform was an inspiration to them, that they must dress properly. During that programme, the pupils were full of joy. Each one of them wanted to touch me, and I didn’t chase them away because that was my joy. We later prayed for them. Since we started doing that, the pupils have been performing excellently in their academic work. In the school, we don’t condone any examination malpractice.”

He added; “While addressing them, I told them briefly about the history of the school, that the school was created in 1980, and I told them we gave kudos to the state government for founding the school, and I told them that those that were offered admission to the school were not up to one-quarter of the ones that applied.

“To my pupils, I tell them that whatever they want to be in life they must pay the price. If they want to succeed, the price is hard work. They need to face their studies, ask their parents to buy them the necessary materials, make sure they read at home, and make sure they assist their parents.

I also advise their parents not to leave the education of their children to the teachers or the government. The government is trying; it works on education, health, agriculture, and other sectors. It has a lot to do. So, let us, the parents, come together and assist with the little money we have and buy the necessary materials for our children who are in school. In my school, we have the Parents Teachers Association, and the parents have been contributing their quota to the development of the school.

“The government approved a special levy to be paid by each parent and we were able to use the money to build two ultra-modern staff rooms to make the environment conducive for the teachers.”