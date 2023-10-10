Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has once again indirectly addressed her haters and trolls.

The Mother of two, has been facing several backlash, and negative social media attention as a result of her involvement in making sure the late Mohbad gets justice.

In a message to her trolls and haters, Iyabo Ojo stated that she can’t be bothered and worried about them when even God isn’t loved 100%.

Fondly known as Queen Mother on Instagram, she said she will keep being herself and draw her strength from the Lord and those who truly love her and stay winning.

She wrote:

“No one, not even God, is loved on a 100%

.

So why worry about the haters? Abegi, do you, draw strength from the Lord & those who truly love you & stay winning…. shikena”.