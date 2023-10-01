Kess, the wife of Big Brother Naija reality star, has accused her husband of infidelity and domestic violence.

In a leaked WhatsApp screenshot, Kess’s wife revealed that his husband Kess has been sharing a room with Christy O and has been intimate with her while married to her.

According to her, the two are pretending to be roommates meanwhile Christy O is the sidechic of her husband. She mentioned how Kese sponsored the extravagant lifestyle of Christy O with the money she sent to him.

The wife of Kess also allege that the reality star has been having an affair with her neighbour aside from her husband Kess just to support her lavish lifestyle.

Read the threads on Twitter below….